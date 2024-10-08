Grow On Windsor 2024 Kicks Off With Historic Contribution Totaling $1.6Million

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation’s Grow On Windsor campaign has kicked off, and, this year, is raising funds to support the purchase of the DaVinci Xi Surgical Robot and other vital lifesaving equipment.

The DaVinci Xi Surgical Robot is a groundbreaking tool used to perform robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery for local cancer patients. This medical marvel extends the capabilities of a surgeon’s eyes by delivering 3D-high-definition views, magnified at ten times what the human eye can see. The robot also extends the capabilities of a surgeon’s hands, using only tiny instruments inside the patient that are controlled by the surgeon adjacent to the operating table.

In a campaign kick-off, supporters including Lisa & Brian Schwab, The Scott Family Foundation, Ground Effects Ltd., The Morris and Beverly Baker Foundation, The Toldo Foundation, the Stephanie & Barry Zekelman Foundation, and the Polonia Club donated $1.6 million.

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation is calling upon our community to Team Up For Grow On Windsor and raise $2.7 Million in support of the purchase of the DaVinci Xi Surgical Robot and other vital lifesaving equipment for cancer patients in our community.

To learn more, and to Team Up For Grow On Windsor, please www.growonwindsor.com.