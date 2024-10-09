ClearNow
E.L.K. Energy Sends Crew To Florida To Assist With Hurricane Restoration

Wednesday October 9th, 2024, 5:24pm

Local News
0
0

E.L.K. Energy has deployed two powerline maintainers to Florida to assist Florida Power and Light in restoring power to residents impacted by Hurricane Helene, with further preparations underway for Hurricane Milton’s arrival.

“E.L.K. Energy has benefited from the support of other utilities during our own challenges in the past, so it is only fitting that we extend a helping hand in return. We are proud that our local team is stepping up to assist,” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor of Essex and E.L.K. Board Chair.

The powerline maintainers from E.L.K. Energy will join crews from Entegrus, Essex Powerlines, Bluewater Power, and ERTH Power as part of a coordinated mutual aid response and will work
alongside crews from across North America.

Crews deployed for Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

