Dragons’ Den Star And Partnerships Highlight Day Of The Girl Breakfast

Building dreams, a familiar Windsor organization is Celebrating the International Day of the Girl.

Helping girls and gender-diverse individuals reach their limitless potential, national non-profit Build a Dream has something special planned. On Thursday, October 10th from 8:00to 11:00am at St. Clair Centre for the Arts (located at 201 Riverside Drive West,) the organization will host its fifth annual International Day of the Girl Breakfast. As one of their signature events, this breakfast reinforces Build a Dream’s mission to empower underrepresented groups in sectors where diversity is still a challenge. The event will bring together community leaders, industry influencers, and change makers to discuss the unique barriers women and gender-diverse individuals face in their career journeys.

The gathering also underscores the tangible community impact of Build a Dream’s programs and partnerships. It promises to be a first-hand account of why workplace diversity matters.

The highlight of the breakfast will be a keynote address from renowned speaker, Manjit Minhas, who will share her own insight.

“Manjit Minhas was chosen as the keynote speaker because her journey of resilience, determination and entrepreneurship aligns with our core values,” said Build a Dream’s Manager of Public Affairs, Stacey Noronha. “As a successful entrepreneur and long-time Dragon on CBC’s Dragons’ Den, she has overcome significant challenges navigating her way in spaces that lacked both racial and gender diversity. She embodies the spirit of our #TakeYourSpace campaign and will undoubtedly inspire our audience.”

Like Build a Dream, Minhas challenges workplace gender norms and has done so in the male-dominated brewing industry. Transitioning from petroleum engineering student to successful businesswoman, her journey mirrors the organization’s commitment to breaking down barriers for women and creating opportunities for them to thrive.

“Just as [Minhas’] career showcases the power of diversity and perseverance, Build a Dream focuses on opening doors for women in fields where they have been historically underrepresented,” added Noronha. “We both believe in creating environments where women can thrive and her story complements the mission we are so passionate about — empowering the next generation to pursue their dreams without limitations.”

As a direct result of the organization’s initiatives, career paths in skilled trades and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) have become more accessible to young women and gender diverse individuals. By demystifying these traditionally male-dominated sectors, the organization has fueled significant growth in skilled trades such as carpentry, electrical work and millwrighting, while also driving participation in STEAM fields like engineering and technology.

Given this success, it’s something Build A Dream wants to expand on further.

“While these sectors have seen a noticeable increase in female participation, we still see gaps in fields like advanced manufacturing and construction,” said Build a Dream’s President and Founder, Nour Hachem. “We’re working to develop new partnerships that will allow us to further support women as they enter the workforce with our career support services and mentorship programs.”

The Day of the Girl breakfast also serves as a platform to celebrate the contributions of key partners whose support has been instrumental to the organization’s mission. St. Clair College, NextStar Energy, ENWIN Utilities, Unifor Local 444, NFP and WeTech Alliance are all set to be recognized for championing diversity in their respective industries.

“Our partnerships in Windsor-Essex have grown tremendously over the past five years, with increased engagement from local industries, educational institutions and community organizations,” said Hachem. “Partners like St. Clair College and Enbridge have been influential in expanding opportunities for young women in non-traditional fields. These partnerships have allowed us to provide better access to resources, mentorship, career exploration and training programs. They’ve directly impacted local families by offering girls the tools they need to explore and pursue fulfilling careers in skilled trades, STEAM and other underrepresented fields. The ripple effect is clear: we’re seeing more interest from young women in these sectors as well as a growing support network for them.”

In 2024, these partnerships helped Build a Dream launch several new initiatives. This includes the national You’re Hired! Roadshow, which connects job seekers with employers in skilled trades and STEAM and the Dream & Build conference, which focuses on career development, retention and advancement for women in the trades. Additionally, the Introduction to Millwrighting program, launched in partnership with the Millwright Regional Council last spring, has seen significant success.

In turn, it’s allowed more women the opportunity to join the highly skilled millwright community.

“Our second cohort was just launched in Windsor this month, with the third one set to begin in November in conjunction with Bruce Power in Tiverton, Ontario,” added Hachem. “The impact of these initiatives has been substantial as we directly help young women enter industries in which they’ve traditionally been underrepresented. We plan to continue working with our partners to scale these programs nationally with a focus on engaging more regions and industries as we grow.’

Looking further ahead, Build A Dream has ambitious plans for 2025. The You’re Hired! Roadshow will expand across Canada along with their Dream & Build Conference, providing more spaces for women to network, connect and grow in their fields. The organization’s mentorship and networking programs will also be scaled up and new apprenticeship-style training opportunities will be created.

Benefitting everyone, it’ll provide more young women with real entry points into a range of careers.

“The most important reason to introduce girls to fields they may not have had a chance to pursue or explore is to ensure that every girl has the opportunity to realize her full potential, regardless of societal expectations or barriers,” said Nour Hachem. “By introducing girls to careers in fields like skilled trades and STEAM, we empower them with the knowledge and confidence to pursue fulfilling, well-paying jobs. In the short term, this helps address immediate talent gaps in industries facing labour shortages. In the long term, this contributes to the development of a diverse, innovative workforce that benefits from a wider range of perspectives, driving progress and economic growth for all.”

Though this year’s Day of the Girl Breakfast is sold out, those interested in supporting Build a Dream’s mission can contribute through donations, partnerships or volunteer opportunities. Every contribution plays a vital role in expanding programs and creating opportunities for young women and diverse individuals across Canada.

“I would love for people to know that beyond our events and programs, Build a Dream is part of a larger movement that aims to create opportunities for individuals to reach their true potential,” said Stacey Noronha. “We are working to shift mindsets, change narratives and create a future where every girl and gender-diverse individual can pursue their dream career without limitation. The work we do is not just about getting women into jobs; it’s about helping women live a life where they reach their full potential in an inclusive, equitable future which makes the world a better place for everyone.”

For more information on Build a Dream and their programs, those interested can visit their website.