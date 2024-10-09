Date Set For Annual Holiday Train Visit

The CPKC Holiday Train will visit Windsor on November 25th, 2024.

The train will first make a stop in Chatham at the Holiday Inn/Convention Centre parking lot off Richmond Street from 2:45pm to 3:15pm.

It makes its way into the ​CP Yard at Erie Street West and Janette Street in Windsor from 6:00pm to 6:30pm.

American Authors and KT Tunstall will perform at both stops.

“The Holiday Train unites people in the spirit of the season as it travels across Canada and the United States while generating critical support for our neighbours in need through the program’s support of local food banks. We are pleased to again send this magical train on a four-week trip across our network, spreading holiday joy as we collect food and raise money to fight food insecurity. We look forward to seeing all the smiles and cheers from people young and old coming together in the spirit of giving,” said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer.r.