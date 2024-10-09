ClearNow
10 °C
51 °F
Mainly SunnyThu
18 °C
64 °F		SunnyFri
24 °C
75 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
18 °C
64 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Date Set For Annual Holiday Train Visit

Wednesday October 9th, 2024, 6:39pm

Christmas
0
0

The CPKC Holiday Train will visit Windsor on November 25th, 2024.

The train will first make a stop in Chatham at the Holiday Inn/Convention Centre parking lot off Richmond Street from 2:45pm to 3:15pm.

It makes its way into the ​CP Yard at Erie Street West and Janette Street in Windsor from 6:00pm to 6:30pm.

American Authors and KT Tunstall will perform at both stops.

“The Holiday Train unites people in the spirit of the season as it travels across Canada and the United States while generating critical support for our neighbours in need through the program’s support of local food banks. We are pleased to again send this magical train on a four-week trip across our network, spreading holiday joy as we collect food and raise money to fight food insecurity. We look forward to seeing all the smiles and cheers from people young and old coming together in the spirit of giving,” said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer.r.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message