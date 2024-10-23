Crime Continues To Drop In Glengarry Neighbourhood

Windsor Police report a significant drop in crime in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue.

On August 10th, 2024, Windsor Police launched a high-visibility initiative aiming to enhance community safety and reduce serious crime in that area that has faced consistent challenges related to violent crime.

As part of this initiative, officers have maintained a more meaningful and sustained presence in the area, allowing us to build stronger connections with residents, respond more quickly to issues as they arise, and ensure that support services workers in this neighbourhood can do their jobs safely.

Reports of violent crime in the Glengarry area have since decreased by 18.7%, while reported drug crime in the vicinity has dropped by 37.5%. During that same period, arrests in this neighbourhood related to violating bail conditions and other judicial orders have increased by 22.7%.