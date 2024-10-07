Construction Alert: North Side Of Pilette/Tecumseh Intersection Closure
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday October 7th, 2024, 4:50pm
Pillette Road will be closed north of Tecumseh Road East (at the intersection only) for water main work on Tuesday.
Work will start at 7:00am to 7:00pm.
There will be no access.
