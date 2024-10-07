ClearNow
Construction Alert: North Side Of Pilette/Tecumseh Intersection Closure

Monday October 7th, 2024, 4:50pm

Construction
0
0

Pillette Road will be closed north of Tecumseh Road East (at the intersection only) for water main work on Tuesday.

Work will start at 7:00am to 7:00pm.

There will be no access.

