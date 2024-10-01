Concerts For A Cure Begins With Caesars Windsor Cares And Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation

Caesars Windsor Cares has announced the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation as the beneficiary of this year’s Concerts for a Cure campaign.

Throughout the campaign, a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold to October and November shows in The Colosseum will go in direct support of the foundation. This year, funds raised will assist the foundation in delivering its Dignity Robes Program and toward the purchase of a DaVinci Surgical Robot.

“Concerts for a Cure is an initiative that gives us the unique opportunity to collaborate with our concertgoers to raise funds and awareness for an area of need. We are proud to continue our legacy of giving back, and through our partnership with Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, we can make meaningful contributions in the fight against cancer in our communitym” said Kevin Laforet, President, Caesars Windsor.

Since 2013, the Concerts for a Cure campaign has raised over $200,000 which has been donated to local organizations including Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, Transition to Betterness, and In Honour of the Ones We Love. Caesars Windsor Cares recognizes the importance of supporting Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation’s mission to serve the cancer community and raise funds for all phases of cancer care. Through the foundation, 100% of funds raised stay local to support awareness, research, and treatment.

The Concert for a Cure Series 2024 includes: Carly Pearce (October 3), Nikki Glaser (October 4), Jesse McCartney (October 11), Burton Cummings (October 18), Sawyer Brown with Shenandoah (November 1), Chicago (November 9), Derek Hough – ALL AGES (November 10), Scotty McCreery (November 21), Marianas Trench – ALL AGES (November 29).