City Splash Pads Close For The Season

The City of Windsor has officially closed all splash pads for the fall and winter. This seasons saw the addition of a new splash pad at Fred Thomas Park to replace the older one. This brings the city’s total number of splash pads to eleven.

Over the next month, the splash pads will undergo routine maintenance to ensure they are ready for the next season. The splash pads are set to re-open, weather permitting, in May 2025.