Catch Fire Prevention Week In Windsor

As Fire Prevention Week 2024 begins, Windsor Fire & Rescue Services is issuing an urgent call to action: ensure every home has working smoke alarms. With fire-related fatalities remaining at a high level since 2020, this year’s theme, “Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!™,” serves as a critical reminder that lives depend on it.

Residents should take the following actions to ensure their family is safe:

Install smoke alarms outside each sleeping area, and on every storey of the home, including the basement.

Test smoke alarms monthly by pressing the test button.

Replace smoke alarm batteries at least once a year.

Replace any alarm that is over 10 years old or does not respond during testing.

Practise a home fire escape plan regularly to ensure everyone knows how to evacuate safely in an emergency.

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services is organizing a variety of events during Fire Prevention Week:

Tuesday, October 8th, 2024:

Crews will be bagging groceries and handing out free grocery tote bags at the following locations:

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. FreshCo at 300 Tecumseh Road East

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Food Basics at 2750 Tecumseh Road East

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Remark Fresh Markets at 2727 Howard Avenue

Wednesday, October 9th, 2024:

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Coffee with the residents at Chartwell Royal Marquis Retirement Residence at 590 Grand Marais Road East

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Open house at all fire station locations: Station #1 – 815 Goyeau Street plus Meet the Chief Station #2 – 3121 Milloy Street Station #3 – 2750 Ouellette Avenue Station #4 – 2600 College Avenue Station #5 – 2650 Northwood Street Station #6 – 1587 Provincial Road Station #7 – 1380 Matthew Brady Boulevard



Thursday, October 10th, 2024:

At the malls, there will be fire safety booths inside, fire safety materials, giveaways, meet Sparky, and truck tours outside: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.: Tecumseh Mall, 7654 Tecumseh Road East 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.: Devonshire Mall, 3100 Howard Avenue



Friday, October 11th, 2024:

10:00 am to 8:00 p.m.: Tecumseh Mall, 7654 Tecumseh Road East

10:00 am to 8:00 p.m.: Devonshire Mall, 3100 Howard Avenue

Saturday, October 12th, 2024: