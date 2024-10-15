Ben Schwartz & Friends Take The Colosseum Stage

Ben Schwartz & Friends take to The Colosseum stage on Friday, February 21st.

The hilarious Ben Schwartz can be seen starring in Universal Pictures’ horror comedy Renfield, released in April of this year. You can also catch him starring opposite Kevin Hart and John Cena in Die Hart 2: Die Harter, the second season of Roku’s hit action comedy. Ben has leading roles in the AppleTV+ miniseries The Afterparty, as well as the second season of Netflix’s series Space Force, in which he stars opposite Steve Carell and John Malkovich. Ben is also recognized as the voice of Sonic in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie series.

Previous credits include the Disney feature Flora and Ulysses, based on the popular novel, and the indie feature, Standing Up, Falling Down, which earned him rave reviews for his lead performance alongside Billy Crystal. Ben starred opposite Don Cheadle and Kristen Bell in the Showtime comedy series House of Lies and acted alongside Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, and Aziz Ansari as the beloved Jean-Ralphio on Parks & Recreation. He has also co-created and starred in three improv comedy specials on Netflix entitled Middleditch & Schwartz.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Now, Ben brings his talented friends on stage to create a completely improvised comedy show. Nothing is prepared beforehand, every word is made up on the spot, creating a unique comedy experience for every city.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18th at 10:00am.