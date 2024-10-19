Attend The UWindsor Open House And You Could Win $10K

The University of Windsor Fall Open House 2024 takes place on Saturday, October 26th and you could win $10,000.

Fall Open House is the perfect chance for high school students applying to university to explore the UWindsor campus, discover programs, meet faculty, and learn more about opportunities like paid co-op and undergraduate research that lead to successful careers.

Future Lancers who register and check in will be entered to win a $10,00 tuition voucher and a shot at the $20,000 Grand Prize, which includes free tuition, residence, meal plan, and textbooks for their first two semesters at the University of Windsor. It runs from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

For more information and to register for the event, visit uwin.how/24fall.