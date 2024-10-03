Art’s Collective Theatre Presents RENT: A Groundbreaking Theatrical Experience In Windsor

Art’s Collective Theatre (ACT) is set to bring the beloved Tony Award-winning musical RENT to the stage in an unforgettable way this October.

Theatre officials say that this production isn’t just about bringing the story to life; it’s about revolutionizing local theatre with cutting-edge technology and a brand-new stage design that’s never been seen before in Windsor with the theatre experience itself moving forward, with 72 LED screens and a custom-designed stage that will immerse the audience in a visually stunning world, bringing Jonathan Larson’s iconic story to life like never before.

“This production of RENT is about more than the past—it’s a reflection of our present,” says Chris Rabideau, ACT’s Artistic Director and Director of RENT. “We are witnessing these themes play out in real-time here in Windsor, and the technology we’re using allows us to enhance that connection with the audience, creating a performance that’s immersive and unforgettable.”

This technologically-enhanced production will elevate not only the emotional core of RENT but also its visual and musical storytelling with innovative LED screens and movement elements. The use of these features, combined with choreography by internationally renowned artist Bryan Hindle and musical direction by Alde Calcagong, promises to deliver an experience that both long-time fans of the show and new audiences won’t want to miss.

“I believe it would be a disservice to Jonathan Larson’s vision to stage this show without pushing the boundaries of what theatre can do,” says Rabideau. “ACT is known for inclusive casting, and with this level of technology, we are telling RENT’s story in a fresh, impactful way.”

The production runs from October 4th to 12th, 2024 at the Capitol Theatre. You can learn more information and purchase tickets here.