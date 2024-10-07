NEWS >
Ambassador Bridge Reopened

Monday October 7th, 2024, 5:42pm

City News
Last updated: Monday October 7th, 5:53pm

The Ambassador Bridge is open again in both directions following a situation on the bridge that started around 3:30pm.

The current wait time is about 45 minutes heading into Detroit as of 5:50pm.

