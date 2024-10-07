Ambassador Bridge Reopened
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday October 7th, 2024, 5:42pm
Last updated: Monday October 7th, 5:53pm
The Ambassador Bridge is open again in both directions following a situation on the bridge that started around 3:30pm.
The current wait time is about 45 minutes heading into Detroit as of 5:50pm.
