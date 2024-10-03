Amazon Delivery Station Opening Soon

The new Amazon last-mile delivery station in Windsor is set to open by the end of October.

Amazon delivery stations are localized facilities that focus on the last-mile delivery process, connecting products to customers in a particular region. Employees sort, scan and prepare customer packages before they are loaded onto delivery vehicles.

The new facility is located on Dodge Drive.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

It is part of a network of five new delivery stations and two ‘exchange point’ package depots opening across Canada in time for the holiday season.

“Amazon’s last-mile network plays a critical role in helping us continue to deliver safely at the fastest speeds ever. The new Amazon delivery stations and exchange points bring us closer to customers while allowing us to invest in local communities and create good jobs,” said Jasmin Begagic, Director of Canada Operations at Amazon Logistics.

With the opening of these new delivery stations, Amazon’s current footprint in Canada now encompasses more than 65 different logistics sites, from Victoria, BC, to Halifax, NS.

