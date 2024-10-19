ADM Cares & Friends Remove Over 750 Pounds Of Garbage From Local Watersheds

Five watersheds in the region are a little cleaner and healthier after watershed cleanups were conducted by ADM and community volunteers along Belle River, Pike Creek, Little River, Turkey Creek and Canard River over the past five months.

“We’re so grateful to ADM Cares for its continued leadership in enhancing the environmental sustainability of our region,” said Terry Patterson, Chair of the Essex Region Conservation Foundation. “Watershed cleanups help improve water quality and habitat values. It is also hoped by providing hands-on stewardship opportunities, watershed residents will have an elevated environmental awareness and change their behaviours with regards to littering. We could not be more grateful for ADM’s partnership.”

The five selected watersheds drain into Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River, helping to advance the objectives of the Area of Concern’s Remedial Action Plan.

“Between June and October 2024, 131 volunteers and ADM employees removed 755lbs (344kg) of litter from local watersheds,” said Gina Pannunzio, ERCA’s Outreach Coordinator. “The litter removed is no longer a risk to our local waterways, and the memories, partnerships with local groups, municipalities and businesses including the Little River Enhancement Group, Town of LaSalle, City of Windsor, Wildlife Preservation Canada, Belle River High School, Urban Surf Co., Detroit River Canadian Cleanup, volunteers and ADM employees are long lasting and inspiring.”

As one of the world’s largest nutrition companies, ADM is a global leader in both human and animal nutrition, unlocking the power of nature and transforming crops into ingredients and solutions for foods, beverages and supplements for people all around the world.

“Partnering with organizations to enrich the quality of life is at the heart of the ADM Cares mission. It’s an exciting opportunity for ADM volunteers and the Essex Region Conversation Foundation to come together to be environmental stewards for our local community,” said Andrew Kozak, Account Manager, Grain Origination, ADM Agri-Industries Company. “This partnership not only serves as a way to give back to the Essex Region, but it puts our ADM colleagues in a unique position to help ensure that these watersheds remain strong, and that we can exemplify the importance of protecting them.”