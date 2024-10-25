NEWS >
Mostly CloudyNow
10 °C
51 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
15 °C
59 °F		SunnySat
15 °C
59 °F		SunnySun
14 °C
57 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

9600 Block Of County Road Closed All Day

Friday October 25th, 2024, 10:26am

City News
0
0


Windsor Police report that the 9600 block County Road 11 (Walker Rd) is closed to all traffic in both directions from North Side Road to Masaccio Drive.

Police say it is expected to be closed until late into the evening.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message