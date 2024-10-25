9600 Block Of County Road Closed All Day
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday October 25th, 2024, 10:26am
Windsor Police report that the 9600 block County Road 11 (Walker Rd) is closed to all traffic in both directions from North Side Road to Masaccio Drive.
Police say it is expected to be closed until late into the evening.
