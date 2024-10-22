22nd Annual Face To Face Campaign Results Announced

The 22nd Annual Hospice Face to Face Campaign raised $111,203 in support of The Fairley Family Transportation Program.

For many years, The Fairley Family Transportation Program has supported rides to medical appointments for Hospice clients. In 2022, Hospice, in partnership with Essex-Windsor EMS, announced an innovative new program that the Face to Face Campaign now also supports – The G.E.N.I.E. Program (Granting Exceptional N’ Impactful Experiences). The G.E.N.I.E. Program offers the opportunity for patients receiving Hospice care, whether in Hospice Residences or in their own home, to request special trips or outings. These rides would allow them to attend a family gathering, or visit a local park, or even visit their family home one last time.

This year, the campaign was dedicated in memory of one of their dedicated and passionate Hospice Ambassadors, Dr. Jamie Henderson. For many years, Jamie has been one of the Honourary Co-Chairs of our Face to Face Campaign.