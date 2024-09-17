Windsor Tax Increase Could Be 12.9% In 2025 Without Reductions

Without considered reductions, the total 2025 preliminary budget pressures for Windsor would amount to a tax levy increase of 12.9% or $62,578,206, the mayor warned Tuesday morning.

The city says the projected tax levy increase is driven primarily by factors that are outside of the corporation’s control, including contractual obligations (4.28%), legislated requirements (1.11%), and inflationary pressures (0.94%). Collectively, these three items represent a 6.33% or $30,691,270 total increase to the levy.

This does not include contractual and other increased costs to the City from the Agencies, Boards, Commissions and Committees (ABCs), which have been projected by administration to represent an additional 2.09% or $10,130,501 increase to the total tax levy.

On September 10th, 2024, Mayor Drew Dilkens established three finance committees of councillors to find base operational and service-level savings across all City departments. Later that week on September 12th, 2024, Mayor Dilkens directed an immediate hiring freeze for full-time permanent positions at the City of Windsor.

This information was provided to the Finance Committee chairs in a meeting with City administration on September 16th, 2024, and will form the basis of their mandate to find base operational and service-level savings across all City departments. Beginning with deliberations the week of September 23rd, 2024, the committees will have all reasonable resources required from the City administration to undertake this work.

“Today’s sobering update on the pressures facing the City of Windsor 2025 Budget is a call to action for City Council and residents. Together, we need to find practical solutions that will allow for necessary investments in growth to sustain Windsor’s record economic development while continuing to keep this great city affordable for all residents,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.