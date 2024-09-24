Windsor Senior Dies In Car Crash In Oxford County

The lone occupant of a passenger vehicle has passed away after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 59 in Oxford County.

OPP say the accident happened around 1:30pm Tuesday on Highway 59 in East Zorra-Tavistock.

The lone occupant, a 75-year-old resident of Windsor, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they were pronounced deceased.

