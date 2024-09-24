Windsor Senior Dies In Car Crash In Oxford County
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday September 24th, 2024, 7:02pm
The lone occupant of a passenger vehicle has passed away after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 59 in Oxford County.
OPP say the accident happened around 1:30pm Tuesday on Highway 59 in East Zorra-Tavistock.
The lone occupant, a 75-year-old resident of Windsor, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they were pronounced deceased.
.
