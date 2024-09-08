WEATHER: Sunday September 8th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday September 8th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday September 8th, 2024.
Sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 6
