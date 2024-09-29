WEATHER: Sunday September 29th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday September 29th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday September 29th, 2024.
Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h in the morning. High 23. Humidex 29. UV index 3 or moderate.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook