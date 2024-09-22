MistNow
WEATHER: Sunday September 22nd, 2024

Sunday September 22nd, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Sunday September 22nd, 2024.

Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h near noon. High 27. Humidex 31. UV index 6 or high.

