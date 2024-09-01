SunnyNow
Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Sunday September 1st, 2024

Sunday September 1st, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Sunday September 1st, 2024.

Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h then northwest 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.

