WEATHER: Saturday September 28th, 2024

Saturday September 28th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Saturday September 28th, 2024.

Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 29. UV index 2 or low.

