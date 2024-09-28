WEATHER: Saturday September 28th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday September 28th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday September 28th, 2024.
Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 29. UV index 2 or low.
