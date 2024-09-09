WEATHER: Monday September 9th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday September 9th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday September 9th, 2024.
Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.
