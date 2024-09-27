WEATHER: Friday September 27th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday September 27th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday September 27th, 2024.
Increasing cloudiness. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 26.
