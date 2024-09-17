ClearNow
Watch For Lane Restrictions On Wyandotte Street West, Prince Road, Howard Avenue And Riverside Drive East

Monday September 16th, 2024, 8:41pm

Construction
0
0

Watch for the following lane restrictions from 7:00am to 7:00pm on Tuesday for manhole repairs

  • Wyandotte Street West between Mill Street and Indian Road
  • Prince Road between Whitney Avenue and Glenfield Street
  • Howard Avenue between Elliot Street East and Hannah Street
  • Riverside Drive East between Glengarry Avenue and McDougall Street

