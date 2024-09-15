LOCAL >
Ward 5 Community Meeting Tuesday

Sunday September 15th, 2024, 2:19pm

City News
The City of Windsor is holding their first of ten ward meetings on Tuesday, giving Ward 5 residents a chance to share their thoughts on neighbourhood issues that are important to the ward.

On Tuesday, September 17th, 2024, Councillor Ed Sleiman will be joined by members of City administration, and while the focus will be on the ward hosting each meeting, all are welcome to attend at 6:00pm at the Constable John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre.

As part of these ward meetings, Mayor Dilkens has launched a 2025 Budget Consultation Process to provide an additional avenue for Council engagement and resident feedback to support the 2025 City Budget.

