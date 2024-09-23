CloudyNow
Ward 4 Community Meeting Tuesday

Monday September 23rd, 2024, 4:25pm

City News
Councillor Mark McKenzie will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration for a Ward 4 community meeting on Tuesday.

While the focus will be on the ward hosting each meeting, all are welcome to attend.

It takes place at the Caboto Club – Caboto Hall at 6:00pm.

