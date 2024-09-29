NEWS >
Ward 3 Community Meeting Tuesday

Sunday September 29th, 2024, 11:16am

City News
0
0


Councillor Renaldo Agostino will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration for the Ward 3 Community meeting this Tuesday.

While the focus will be on the ward hosting the meeting, all are welcome to attend.

It takes place at All Saints’ Anglican Church in  Scott Hall at 6:00pm.

 

