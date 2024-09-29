Ward 3 Community Meeting Tuesday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday September 29th, 2024, 11:16am
Councillor Renaldo Agostino will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration for the Ward 3 Community meeting this Tuesday.
While the focus will be on the ward hosting the meeting, all are welcome to attend.
It takes place at All Saints’ Anglican Church in Scott Hall at 6:00pm.
