Want To Be A Windsor Firefighter?



Applications for the 2024/2025 Firefighter Recruitment are currently available on the City’s website.

To be considered for the Firefighter Recruitment with the Windsor Fire & Rescue Services, the minimum requirements are as follows:

At time of application, an applicant must be eighteen years of age or older.

At time of application, an applicant must be legally entitled to work in Canada.

At time of application, an applicant must possess an Ontario Secondary School Graduation Diploma or Ontario Ministry of Education equivalency.

At time of application, an applicant must provide proof of a current, valid and lawful Class “D” driver’s licence (or higher) with “Z” endorsement in accordance with the Highway Traffic Act, for the purposes of operating a City of Windsor vehicle, and provide a driver’s abstract as a condition of employment.

At time of application, an applicant must have a valid and current Standard First Aid & Basic Life Support (BLS) Certificate or equivalent from an approved provider.

To find the online application, visit the Firefighter Recruitment – General Information page. The City of Windsor only accepts applications for the Firefighter Recruitment online.

The City of Windsor will accept applications until no later than 12:00pm on Monday, September 30th, 2024. No late applications will be accepted.