FogNow
17 °C
63 °F
SunnyThu
27 °C
81 °F		Mainly SunnyFri
26 °C
79 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
27 °C
81 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Uncommon Fest Returns To Amherstburg This Weekend

Thursday September 19th, 2024, 9:07am

Amherstburg
0
0

Amherstburg Uncommon returns this weekend, promising to be bigger and better than ever. Taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, this year’s event will bring magic, steampunk, science and art to life in ways you’ve never seen before.

The expanded festival has several new attractions, including hypnotist performances, a cash prize costume contest, a drone show, McAllister’s Butter Beer Hut, an awe-inspiring Sand Sculpture Art demonstration, free transit service and the science-focused WFCU Credit Union Wizard Academy.

“As a leader in the community, our goal is to INSPIRE – to provide engaging, entertaining, and educational opportunities for people to come together. Nothing says this more than the Amherstburg Uncommon Festival,” shares Eddie Francis, President and CEO of WFCU Credit Union.

“This year, we’re thrilled to be sponsoring the WFCU Wizard Academy, where science meets FUN! With magical performances and activities happening throughout the weekend, there’s something to leave the entire family spellbound.”

Whether you’re a wizard, a steampunk enthusiast, or just looking for a weekend of unforgettable fun, Amherstburg Uncommon 2024 will immerse you in a world of wonder and surprise.

You can find full details on their website here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message