Uncommon Fest Returns To Amherstburg This Weekend

Amherstburg Uncommon returns this weekend, promising to be bigger and better than ever. Taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, this year’s event will bring magic, steampunk, science and art to life in ways you’ve never seen before.

The expanded festival has several new attractions, including hypnotist performances, a cash prize costume contest, a drone show, McAllister’s Butter Beer Hut, an awe-inspiring Sand Sculpture Art demonstration, free transit service and the science-focused WFCU Credit Union Wizard Academy.

“As a leader in the community, our goal is to INSPIRE – to provide engaging, entertaining, and educational opportunities for people to come together. Nothing says this more than the Amherstburg Uncommon Festival,” shares Eddie Francis, President and CEO of WFCU Credit Union.

“This year, we’re thrilled to be sponsoring the WFCU Wizard Academy, where science meets FUN! With magical performances and activities happening throughout the weekend, there’s something to leave the entire family spellbound.”

Whether you’re a wizard, a steampunk enthusiast, or just looking for a weekend of unforgettable fun, Amherstburg Uncommon 2024 will immerse you in a world of wonder and surprise.

You can find full details on their website here.