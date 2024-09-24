Tourism Windsor Essex Launches Eyes On Art

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island has launched Eyes On Art to provide visitors and locals alike a visual journey across the region. The Eyes On Art digital pass provides suggested routes across 32 art districts through the region showcasing the various artists and their unique expressions in Windsor Essex.

“Art draws inspiration and is a talking point, and Eyes On Art will connect people to the district it represents, and gives a greater sense of what the community is all about” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island. “Providing a distinct sense and appreciation of local culture is the best way to contextually give visitors and residents a window into the artistic pulse of our neighbourhoods, districts and cultural hubs. Windsor Essex offers a compelling, unique, and captivating canvas for any lover of art or culture.

Available now at www.visitwindsoressex.com/art, users can register for the free pass, a handheld guide easily accessible through your smartphone. Using geolocation, the pass will showcase the districts and 220+ art installations, business offerings, excursions and experiences.

The focus of Eyes On Art is on murals and sculptures throughout Windsor Essex which tie in with themes, districts, “hubs or artistic works”, and showcase local artists. The extensive number of pieces dotted throughout Windsor Essex provides a smorgasbord of creativity, diversity and inclusivity. With that variety, the digital pass appeals to a broad audience including cultural explorers, art lovers, families and couples.

Locations featured on the pass were selected with the assistance from local experts and from members of our Regional Tourism Committee representing all local municipalities.