There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: September 27th to 20th

Friday September 27th, 2024, 12:00pm

Friday
27
September

Walkerville Distillery District Night Market

Walkerville
Friday
27
September

Border City Memorial Cup

Central Park Athletics
Friday
27
September

The Baby Goat Comedy Tour

Meteor lounge
Friday
27
September

Friday Night Shop Local Market

Lanspeary Park
Friday
27
September

Jesse Singh – Baby Goat Comedy Tour

Meteor
Friday
27
September

Windsor Symphony Orchestra: Cafe: Buh-Roke

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Friday
27
September

Oktoberfest at the Heimat

Heimat - Biergarten and Restaurant
Friday
27
September

Abba Dance Party

Disco Inferno WIndsor
Saturday
28
September

Oktoberfest at the Heimat

Heimat - Biergarten and Restaurant
Saturday
28
September

Ukrainian Fall Bazaar

Ukrainian National Federation
Saturday
28
September

Be Well Expo

Victoria Greenlawn
Saturday
28
September

Yard & Bake Sale Fundraiser for Erie Wildlife Rescue

Erie Wildlife Rescue
Saturday
28
September

Grand Opening – The Hungry Pooch LaSalle!

The Hungry Pooch LaSalle
Saturday
28
September

Ruthven Apple Festival

Colasanti's Tropical Gardens
Saturday
28
September

Border City Memorial Cup

Central Park Athletics
Saturday
28
September

Mcgregor Mug Run and Craft Beer Fest

CoAn Park
Saturday
28
September

Coffee Club – Jayson Bastien Edward Jones

Windsor Yacht Club
Saturday
28
September

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Sunday
29
September

Ruthven Apple Festival

Colasanti's Tropical Gardens
Sunday
29
September

Lasalle Night Market

LaSalle Civic Centre
Sunday
29
September

Militaria Gun and Knife Show

The Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Sunday
29
September

Savour The Wine

Ciociaro Club
Sunday
29
September

Border City Memorial Cup

Central Park Athletics
Sunday
29
September

Suicide Awareness Month Community Walk

St. Clair College Sportsplex
Sunday
29
September

A Salute to Fats Waller: Jazz Giant The MHJ Classic Jazz Quartet

Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre

