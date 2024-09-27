There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: September 27th to 20th
Friday September 27th, 2024, 12:00pm
Friday
27
September
Walkerville Distillery District Night Market
Walkerville
Friday
27
September
Friday
27
September
The Baby Goat Comedy Tour
Meteor lounge
Friday
27
September
Friday Night Shop Local Market
Lanspeary Park
Friday
27
September
Friday
27
September
Windsor Symphony Orchestra: Cafe: Buh-Roke
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Friday
27
September
Oktoberfest at the Heimat
Heimat - Biergarten and Restaurant
Friday
27
September
Abba Dance Party
Disco Inferno WIndsor
Saturday
28
September
Oktoberfest at the Heimat
Heimat - Biergarten and Restaurant
Saturday
28
September
Ukrainian Fall Bazaar
Ukrainian National Federation
Saturday
28
September
Be Well Expo
Victoria Greenlawn
Saturday
28
September
Yard & Bake Sale Fundraiser for Erie Wildlife Rescue
Erie Wildlife Rescue
Saturday
28
September
Grand Opening – The Hungry Pooch LaSalle!
The Hungry Pooch LaSalle
Saturday
28
September
Ruthven Apple Festival
Colasanti's Tropical Gardens
Saturday
28
September
Saturday
28
September
Mcgregor Mug Run and Craft Beer Fest
CoAn Park
Saturday
28
September
Coffee Club – Jayson Bastien Edward Jones
Windsor Yacht Club
Saturday
28
September
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Sunday
29
September
Ruthven Apple Festival
Colasanti's Tropical Gardens
Sunday
29
September
Lasalle Night Market
LaSalle Civic Centre
Sunday
29
September
Militaria Gun and Knife Show
The Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Sunday
29
September
Savour The Wine
Ciociaro Club
Sunday
29
September
Sunday
29
September
Suicide Awareness Month Community Walk
St. Clair College Sportsplex
Sunday
29
September
A Salute to Fats Waller: Jazz Giant The MHJ Classic Jazz Quartet
Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre
