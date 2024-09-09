Temporary Riverfront Trail Closure From Crawford To Janette

A short portion of the riverfront trail will be closed from Crawford Avenue to the C.M.H. Woods Pumping Station at Janette Avenue is planned from Wednesday, September 11th, 2024, to Friday, September 13th, 2024 from 7:00am to 5:00pm each day.

Directional signage re-routing trail users up to Riverside Drive West will be in place at each end of the closure.

The closure is needed for asphalt replacement at the Legacy Beacon construction site.