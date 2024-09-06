NEWS >
Tecumseh Resident’s Dreams Are Now Dreamier With $123,556 Lotto Max Win

Friday September 6th, 2024, 10:02am

Baljot Deol of Tecumseh won $123,556.70 in a LOTTO MAX second prize in the August 16th, 2024 draw.

Deol, who works in healthcare, has enjoyed playing the lottery with OLG over the past couple of years.

“I was at home when I checked my numbers on the OLG app. When I scanned my ticket, I saw the ‘Big Winner’ message appear on the screen,” she recalled, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall. “It just felt too good to be true! I put my ticket aside, carried on with my day, and checked it again later. I was overwhelmed at first, but it feels good to win and I’m very grateful!”

While she hasn’t yet decided what to do with the bulk of her winnings, she does have one plan in mind. “I think I will grab some pizza.”

