Robert Gordon To Conclude Tenure As UWindsor President After This Academic Year

University of Windsor, President and Vice-Chancellor Robert Gordon has announced he will retire from his role after this academic year. The Board of Governors was informed of Dr. Gordon’s recent decision to facilitate leadership transition planning, including the initiation of a presidential search process.

“Serving the University of Windsor community as President and Vice-Chancellor has been the greatest honour of my academic and administrative career,” said Gordon. “I’m extremely proud of our growth as an institution of higher learning during a period of unprecedented challenges.”

Gordon joined the University of Windsor in 2019 as its seventh president and vice-chancellor. He previously served as provost and vice-president academic as well as vice-president research at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Gordon was unanimously reappointed for a second term as president and vice-chancellor earlier this year.

“After thoughtful reflection and many important conversations, I have decided to retire after this academic year. I do plan on remaining actively involved in the University of Windsor’s administration and community during the next several months with a focus on moving forward a number of key priorities,” he said.

The search for the University of Windsor’s next president and vice-chancellor will begin in the near future and will be led by a committee of representatives from the Board of Governors and Senate, supported by the University Secretariat.