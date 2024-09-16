Robert Franz Renews Contract With Windsor Symphony For Five Years

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra has extended Maestro Robert Franz’s contract for an additional five years.

“Robert has brought an incredible energy to the WSO and the Windsor and Essex community,” said Board Chair Deborah Severs. “His knowledge and musical expertise have elevated the WSO, and he is an important voice in the arts community; we are excited to see the great things he will continue to bring to the WSO.”

The Symphony says that this extension underscores our dedication to fostering artistic excellence and continuing Maestro’s transformative leadership, which has significantly advanced the orchestra’s profile and artistic output over the past decade

“The idea of making music with this amazing group of musicians in such a supportive community is a dream come true for me. I am grateful for the love and friendship that the city has shown me and my family over the past decade, and I can’t wait to share many more great musical experiences with you,” Maestro Robert Franz said.