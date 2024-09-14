Pray For Peace Memorial Rededicated
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday September 14th, 2024, 4:29pm
The Pray for Peace memorial in Dieppe Gardens was rededicated Saturday on the occasion of the 125th Anniversary of the Knights of Columbus.
The memorial was initially erected and dedicated by the Knights of Columbus in Canada’s Centennial year.
