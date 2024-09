PHOTOS: Thousands Stroll Open Streets In East Windsor

Photos by Inna Kovaleva and Anna Millerman

Windsor’s main roads were filled with pedestrians and cyclists for the annual Open Streets Windsor event — this year featuring East Windsor, for the first time.

This year’s Open Streets ran from Via Italia to Riverside, along Erie Street, Ottawa Street, Drouillard Road, and Wyandotte, with hubs set up along the path where traffic to motor vehicles was blocked off. Residents were able to enjoy a long stretch of the city in a way they don’t usually get to — while also enjoying entertainment, activities, sidewalk sales and much more along the route.