PHOTOS: Ouellette Avenue Gets Lit Up

Decorative lighting has gone up along two blocks oOuellette Avenue in the downtown core as the first phase of a pilot project.

The permanent lighting includes programmable elements that allow for different colours, as well as changes to the speed and frequency of lighting display patterns.

The first phase includes installation of lights along two blocks on both the west and east sides of Ouellette Avenue, with programmable LED bulb string lights hanging from Riverside Drive to Pitt Street, and programmable LED hanging-orb style lights installed from Pitt Street to Chatham Street. Each side of each block includes about 72 metres of lights, for a total of around 285 metres of lights installed at this time. Future phases could see the lights extended as far north as Tuscarora Street or Elliott Street heading towards Jackson Park.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The City of Windsor has provided around $38,000 in support of the project, which includes required engineering and electrical work, forestry support, and coordination of the project through the Special Events Resource Team. The City’s financial and in-kind support has allowed the DWBIA to target approximately $160,000 towards the lighting elements themselves.

The overall initiative resulted from discussions about the possibility of creating a year-round seasonal lighting display in the downtown area from Riverside Drive to Jackson Park that would complement the City’s annual Bright Lights Windsor winter festival while providing unique opportunities to beautify the downtown, and to attract residents and visitors to the core.