Partly CloudyNow
19 °C
67 °F
ShowersFri
23 °C
73 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
17 °C
63 °F		SunnySun
22 °C
72 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Inside The No Name Store

Thursday September 5th, 2024, 3:10pm

Business
0
0

Contribution by: Hunor Illes

The new No Name store at Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets is now open.

The store will allow customers to save up to 20% on everyday grocery and household essentials by carrying only a targeted assortment of products.

The no name stores will also reduce costs by shorter operating hours of 10:00am to 7:00pm, limited marketing and no flyers, no dairy or fresh meat products, reused shelve and cash lanes to minimize building costs and fewer weekly deliveries, reducing logistic costs.

Customers can expect a small range of frozen food items, complemented by pantry staples, household necessities, and shelf-stable bakery and produce items, including bread, bagels, apples, bananas, peppers, and carrots.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message