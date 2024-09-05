PHOTOS: Inside The No Name Store

The new No Name store at Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets is now open.

The store will allow customers to save up to 20% on everyday grocery and household essentials by carrying only a targeted assortment of products.

The no name stores will also reduce costs by shorter operating hours of 10:00am to 7:00pm, limited marketing and no flyers, no dairy or fresh meat products, reused shelve and cash lanes to minimize building costs and fewer weekly deliveries, reducing logistic costs.

Customers can expect a small range of frozen food items, complemented by pantry staples, household necessities, and shelf-stable bakery and produce items, including bread, bagels, apples, bananas, peppers, and carrots.