Mostly CloudyNow
20 °C
68 °F
Mainly SunnyMon
25 °C
77 °F		SunnyTue
27 °C
81 °F		SunnyWed
28 °C
82 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Doggos Splash In The Water For Windsor’s First Ever Pooch Plunge

Sunday September 8th, 2024, 3:04pm

Community Photos
0
0

The City of Windsor’s Recreation and Culture Department hosted Windsor’s first ever Pooch Plunge swimming day for dogs on Sunday.

The event took place at Riverside Centennial Outdoor Pool. Pool chemistry was adjusted to create a friendly swimming opportunity for dogs prior to decommissioning of the pool for the season.

The pool’s beach-style shallow entry made it easy for dogs to walk into the water gradually.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message