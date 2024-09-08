PHOTOS: Doggos Splash In The Water For Windsor’s First Ever Pooch Plunge

The City of Windsor’s Recreation and Culture Department hosted Windsor’s first ever Pooch Plunge swimming day for dogs on Sunday.

The event took place at Riverside Centennial Outdoor Pool. Pool chemistry was adjusted to create a friendly swimming opportunity for dogs prior to decommissioning of the pool for the season.

The pool’s beach-style shallow entry made it easy for dogs to walk into the water gradually.

