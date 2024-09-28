PHOTOS: Demolition Nears The End At Windsor’s Former Sears Store
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday September 28th, 2024, 9:30am
Demotion work on the former Sears is nearing the end. Work started in July and is expected to be fully completed by the end of the year.
The mall says that Sport Chek and Mark’s will be relocated to the newly redeveloped site, and a new north entrance will be built.
Construction on the new stores is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
