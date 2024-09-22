Pet Of The Week: Meet Pink Achoo
Sunday September 22nd, 2024, 12:00pm
Pink Achoo – Domestic Short Hair – Female – 7 years
Hello, I’m Pink Achoo, a gentle soul residing in a shelter. Life here is decent, but I dream of a home filled with love and warmth. I spend my days playing with my fellow felines and napping in cozy corners. I’m known for my sweetness, and I have a knack for making people smile. I’m not a kitten anymore, but that doesn’t mean I lack energy or enthusiasm. I love chasing laser pointers and curling up in laps. Why should you adopt me? Because I’m Pink Achoo, and I promise to fill your life with purrs, headbutts, and unconditional love.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook