Pet Of The Week: Meet Pink Achoo

Sunday September 22nd, 2024, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
Pink Achoo – Domestic Short Hair – Female – 7 years

Hello, I’m Pink Achoo, a gentle soul residing in a shelter. Life here is decent, but I dream of a home filled with love and warmth. I spend my days playing with my fellow felines and napping in cozy corners. I’m known for my sweetness, and I have a knack for making people smile. I’m not a kitten anymore, but that doesn’t mean I lack energy or enthusiasm. I love chasing laser pointers and curling up in laps. Why should you adopt me? Because I’m Pink Achoo, and I promise to fill your life with purrs, headbutts, and unconditional love.

