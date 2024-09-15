Pet Of The Week: Meet Bandit
Sunday September 15th, 2024, 12:00pm
Bandit – Male – 6 years – Shepherd/Siberian Husky
Hello, I’m Bandit! I may be a senior, but don’t let that fool you. I’m as curious and playful as a pup. I love exploring and playing games, but my favorite thing is a good cuddle. I might seem a bit nervous at first, but give me a little time and I’ll warm right up to you. I’m not a fan of cats or apartment living, I need a bit more space to roam. What I really need is a forever home with someone who appreciates my sweet and friendly nature. Will you be my new best friend?
