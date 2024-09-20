Open Streets Windsor Guide: The Route, Crossing Points For Cars, Road Closures

Open Streets Windsor East End Edition takes place on Sunday, September 22nd, 2024, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. This annual event, free to all, brings together residents and visitors alike to explore and enjoy the vibrant neighbourhoods that make Windsor unique.

The Route:

This year, Open Streets Windsor has a new route showcasing the city’s east side and will transform an 8-kilometre stretch of roadway from Howard Avenue to St. Rose Avenue into a car-free zone, offering a new opportunities for exploration and engagement.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Road Closures:

Windsor Police will begin closing the route to vehicular traffic at 9:00am for the start of the event at 10:00am. The streets will start to reopen at 3:00pm.

Vehicle Crossing Points:

Once again, drivers who just need to get from point A to B along the event route during Open Streets Windsor will be able to cross at the following 6 signalized intersections:

Giles Boulevard East at Parent Avenue (for eastbound and westbound Traffic)

Gladstone Avenue at Ottawa Street

Lincoln Road at Ottawa Street

George Avenue at Wyandotte Street East

Pillette Road at Wyandotte Street East

Jefferson Boulevard at Wyandotte Street East

Map: