Open Streets Windsor Guide: The Route, Crossing Points For Cars, Road Closures
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday September 20th, 2024, 9:00am
Open Streets Windsor East End Edition takes place on Sunday, September 22nd, 2024, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. This annual event, free to all, brings together residents and visitors alike to explore and enjoy the vibrant neighbourhoods that make Windsor unique.
The Route:
This year, Open Streets Windsor has a new route showcasing the city’s east side and will transform an 8-kilometre stretch of roadway from Howard Avenue to St. Rose Avenue into a car-free zone, offering a new opportunities for exploration and engagement.
Road Closures:
Windsor Police will begin closing the route to vehicular traffic at 9:00am for the start of the event at 10:00am. The streets will start to reopen at 3:00pm.
Vehicle Crossing Points:
Once again, drivers who just need to get from point A to B along the event route during Open Streets Windsor will be able to cross at the following 6 signalized intersections:
- Giles Boulevard East at Parent Avenue (for eastbound and westbound Traffic)
- Gladstone Avenue at Ottawa Street
- Lincoln Road at Ottawa Street
- George Avenue at Wyandotte Street East
- Pillette Road at Wyandotte Street East
- Jefferson Boulevard at Wyandotte Street East
Map:
