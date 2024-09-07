No Frills Planned For West Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday September 7th, 2024, 9:00am
A new No Frills is planned for West Windsor.
The new store is set to be built in the West Gate Shopping Centre on Huron Church Road. The centre currently includes Giant Tiger, The Medicine Shop, an independent pharmacy, D Spot, a dessert cafe and more.
Also planned for the property is a Mary Brown’s Fried Chicken location.
