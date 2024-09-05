New Executive Director At The Salvation Army Windsor

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope has appointed Jason Linton as it’s new Executive Director. He succeeds Major Danny Pinksen, who after four years has been stationed to his new appointment in British Columbia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason as our new Executive Director”, said Community Council Chair Gerry Pocock. “His extensive leadership experience and deep passion for our mission makes him the ideal candidate to lead the organization into the future. “

Linton brings significant experience in leadership within the nonprofit and charitable sectors, and a Human Relations background.

“I truly value and am honored to be chosen as the new Executive Director and am so very excited to be part of such critical services in the Windsor community,” said Linton. “I am keenly aware of the impact this work has on our clients and children, but also understand many of the challenges it can bring. It is not easy work, but the resilience, resolve, and desire to help those in need makes working for the Army more than just a job.”

He holds a B.A. from the University of Guelph, a post graduate certificate in Human Resource Management from Mohawk College, and a certificate in Leadership Essentials from Booth University College.