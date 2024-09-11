SunnyNow
27 °C
81 °F
SunnyThu
29 °C
84 °F		CloudyFri
28 °C
82 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
28 °C
82 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

New Construction Alerts For Thursday

Wednesday September 11th, 2024, 4:45pm

Construction
0
0

Watch for the following lane restrictions from 7:00am to 7:00pm in the City of Windsor on Thursday, September 12th, 2024:

  • Wyandotte Street East between Arthur Road and Strabane Avenue
  • Wyandotte Street East between Gladstone Avenue and Hall Avenue
  • Parent Avenue between Giles Boulevard East and Erie Street East

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message