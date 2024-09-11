New Construction Alerts For Thursday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday September 11th, 2024, 4:45pm
Watch for the following lane restrictions from 7:00am to 7:00pm in the City of Windsor on Thursday, September 12th, 2024:
- Wyandotte Street East between Arthur Road and Strabane Avenue
- Wyandotte Street East between Gladstone Avenue and Hall Avenue
- Parent Avenue between Giles Boulevard East and Erie Street East
